Silver Alert: Missing man in Phoenix

TUCSON (KVOA)- It was reported that 78-year-old Charles Cohen was last seen preparing to go to the gym at his residence located near N. School House Rd and E. Cave Creek Rd in Cave Creek, Az.
Charles Cohen, 78-years-old, 5' 09", 185 lbs., gray hair, brown eyes, last known clothing description unknown.
Charles left the residence leaving his gym clothes behind. It is believed he left in a black, 2020 Range Rover bearing AZ license plate BAA53J.
It is suspected that Charles went to the Tonto National Forest/Bartlett Lake area.
If you see Charles, please contact 911 or contact Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.