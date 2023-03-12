 Skip to main content
Silver alert: Man missing in Phoenix

ronald smith
By Zachary Jackson

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Phoenix Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 68-year-old Ronald Peter Smith.

Ronald is a black male, 5'7" tall, 190 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Ronald was last seen on Sunday, March 12, at 9:00 a.m. on foot in the area of North 70th Avenue and Indian School Road.

He was wearing black pants, a green shirt, a black sweater vest, and a black baseball hat.

Ronald suffers from a medical condition that may cause him to be lost and easily confused.

If you have information on Ronald's whereabouts, please contact the Phoenix Police Department.

