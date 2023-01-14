SILVER ALERT: Man from Kingman missing

Photo is approximately twenty years old. Officers are attempting to obtain a more recent photo.
TUCSON (KVOA) - A man from Kingman is missing after last seen leaving his home Friday morning.
Charles C. Verge Jr. Verge is a 60-year-old white male, 6’2”, approximately 165 lbs., gray hair, and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, tan vest, blue jeans, tan shoes and possibly glasses.
He was last seen leaving his residence in the 2800 block of
Berry Ave. on Friday, January 13th around 7:00 a.m. when he went to go for a walk.
Verge did not return from his walk and has medical needs that require medication which he is without.
Verge had his cell phone with him; however, it is powered off or has a dead battery.
Officers have contacted Verge’s family and areas that he is known to frequent with no contact.
The Kingman Police Department is asking residents or businesses to check their properties and review and video surveillance footage for possible sightings of Mr. Verge Jr.
Anyone who has seen Charles C. Verge Jr. or has information of his whereabouts is urged to contact the Kingman Police Department by calling 928-753-2191.