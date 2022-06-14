 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM
MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
temperatures between 103 to 113 degrees. Hottest values in
portions of the lower deserts west of Tucson.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro
River Valley and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest
health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials.
Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions
about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children
and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Silver Alert issued for vulnerable man last seen driving jeep in Cottonwood

  • Updated
  • 0

TUCSON (KVOA) — A 66-year-old man is sought after he was reported missing in Cottonwood, Ariz. Friday.

According to a release shared by Arizona Department of Public Safety Tuesday, Robert Coody was last seen driving a red 1985 Jeep 2D near 636 N. Main St. near 10th Street on Friday, June 10.

DPS said Coody was last seen leaving work in the late afternoon.

The 66-year-old's red jeep was said to have a black hard top and yellow fog lights on the front bumper. Its vehicle license plate is 29CF.

Coody was described to be a White male who has blue eyes and brown hair. He was said to be 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weigh 222 pounds.

Officials say he suffers from a cognitive disability.

A Silver Alert has been issued in the case.

Anyone with information is advised to call at 928-649-1397.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

Tags

Recommended for you