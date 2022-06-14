Silver Alert issued for vulnerable man last seen driving jeep in Cottonwood

TUCSON (KVOA) — A 66-year-old man is sought after he was reported missing in Cottonwood, Ariz. Friday.
According to a release shared by Arizona Department of Public Safety Tuesday, Robert Coody was last seen driving a red 1985 Jeep 2D near 636 N. Main St. near 10th Street on Friday, June 10.
DPS said Coody was last seen leaving work in the late afternoon.
The 66-year-old's red jeep was said to have a black hard top and yellow fog lights on the front bumper. Its vehicle license plate is 29CF.
*PLEASE SHARE* #SilverAlert #CottonwoodAz https://t.co/llRSJ7Wzl7 pic.twitter.com/ySddYEzWcb— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 14, 2022
Coody was described to be a White male who has blue eyes and brown hair. He was said to be 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weigh 222 pounds.
Officials say he suffers from a cognitive disability.
A Silver Alert has been issued in the case.
Anyone with information is advised to call at 928-649-1397.