Silver Alert issued for missing Sedona woman

TUCSON (KVOA) — A Silver Alert was issued for a vulnerable woman Friday after she has been missing from the Sedona, Ariz. area for five days.
According to Arizona Department of Public Safety, 38-year-old Yolan Miller was last seen leaving her home, located near 900 Northview Rd., in Sedona in a 2015 dark grey Ford Escape with the temporary Arizona license plate number 885073B at around 4 p.m. Sunday.
Authorities said her roommate reportedly saw her leaving in a hurry.
Officials say Miller reportedly missed work and scheduled a doctor's appointment.
DPS said she was believed to be headed to Jerome, Ariz.
Miller was described as a White women who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. She was said to have brown hair and blue eyes. In addition, she was last seen wearing a bright teal shirt — which may have flowers on it, grey shorts and grey tennis shoes, possibly Nike brand.
Anyone with information of her whereabouts is advised to call 928-282-3100 or 1-800-932-3232 to remain anonymous.