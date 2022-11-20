Silver alert issued for man missing in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing person.
30-year-old Jeffrey Euber went for a drive with his father John Euber on Nov. 18 and did not return home.
Both John and Jeffrey were last seen in a red in colored 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan bearing AZ plate BHR2638.
Jeffrey is diagnosed autistic and functions at a kindergarten level. He also takes medication for seizures.
Anyone with information should contact Pima County Sheriff’s Office (520) 351-4600 or 911