breaking

Silver Alert issued for 90-year-old last seen on north side Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
Charles Oden

Charles Oden

 Pima County Sheriff's Department

TUCSON (KVOA) — The search for a missing 90-year-old man is underway after was last seen Saturday morning on the north side of Tucson.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, 90-year-old Charles Oden was last seen at around 4 a.m. Saturday near the 5400 block of North Arroyo Grande Circle, close to the intersection of Sunrise Drive and Swan Road.

PCSD said Oden may be traveling in a dark green, 2022 Nissan Frontier with the Arizona license plate ZWA9NF. Officials say he reportedly on his way to see his family in California.

He was described to be 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weigh 160 pounds. Oden was said to have blue eyes and gray/blonde hair.

The department said he has cognitive difficulties.

The 90-year-old was last seen wearing a button-up shirt and khaki pants.

A Silver Alert has been issued in connection to the case.

Anyone with information is advised to call 911.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

