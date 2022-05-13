Silver Alert issued for 84-year-old last seen in Whetstone

TUCSON (KVOA) - An 84-year-old man is sought after he has been missing from the Whetstone area for nearly four days.
On Friday, Arizona Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for 84-year-old Donal Duey after he was last seen traveling on foot in the area of Balance Ranch Road in Cochise County on Tuesday.
Officials described Duey to be 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was said to have white hair with blue eyes and white facial hair.
The 84-year-old was last seen possibly wearing a Bureau of Land Management volunteer clothing and glasses.
Officials said Duey has medical issues.
Anyone who spots Duey is advised to call Cochise County Sheriff's Office at 520-803-3555.