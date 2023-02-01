Silver alert issued for 73-year-old-woman in Phoenix

PHOENIX (KVOA) -- A 73-year-old woman is missing in Phoenix.
Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 73-year-old Linda Cain.
Deputies say she is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 100lbs. she has white hair and hazel eyes.
She was last seen on January 31, near Elliot Rd and 51st street in Phoenix, AZ.
She was wearing a gray zip up winter coat, black pants, purple sneakers, black purse and had 3 rings on her left ring finger. Linda has a medical condition which may cause her to be lost and easily confused.
Please call the MCS Office (602) 876 1011 if you have any information.