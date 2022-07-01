Silver Alert issued after Corona De Tucson man missing for 3 days

TUCSON (KVOA) — A Silver Alert was issued for a vulnerable man Friday after he has been missing from the Pima County area for three days.
According to a release shared by Pima County Sheriff's Department Friday, 73-year-old Dean Thomas Hamilton was last seen Wednesday at his home on the 100 block of South Atlanta Drive in Corona De Tucson.
PCSD said Hamilton was said to suffer from a "medical condition which may cause him to be confused and easily lost."
The 73-year-old was described as a Caucasian male who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He was said to have gray hair and blue eyes.
*SILVER ALERT* *PLEASE SHARE* https://t.co/rE80WKzUyy pic.twitter.com/a4SOVcbjfN— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 1, 2022
He was last seen wearing a short-sleeve T-shirt, tan shorts and dark shoes.
Anyone with information is advised to call 520-351-6417 or 520-351-4841.