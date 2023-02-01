TUCSON (KVOA) -- There are significant power outages across Santa Cruz County and the surrounding areas.
An estimated 20,000 people have lost power throughout SCC.
According to Angel Canto, the Nogales Unified School District superintendent, school has been cancelled for all NUSD students and staff for February 1st.
The SCC court complex is also currently closed due to the power outage.
Tubac Clinic is currently open, the other clinics will be closed until power is restored.
Estimates are unclear when the power may be restored.