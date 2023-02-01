 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert breaking

Significant power outages across Santa Cruz County

  • Updated
  • 0
Santa Cruz County to ramp up COVID-19 testing as cases rise
By Carla Litto

TUCSON (KVOA) -- There are significant power outages across Santa Cruz County and the surrounding areas.

An estimated 20,000 people have lost power throughout SCC.

According to Angel Canto, the Nogales Unified School District superintendent, school has been cancelled for all NUSD students and staff for February 1st.

The SCC court complex is also currently closed due to the power outage.

Tubac Clinic is currently open, the other clinics will be closed until power is restored.

Estimates are unclear when the power may be restored.