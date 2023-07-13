 Skip to main content
Sierra Vista man arrested in fatal shooting investigation

  • 0
Manuel Long
By Zachary Jackson

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Sierra Vista Police Department made an arrest related to a shooting from June 9.

Twenty-one-year-old Manuel Long was arrested on June 30 for a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Sierra Vista.

SVPD responded to Canyon Vista Medical Center for reports of a gunshot injury.

The gunshot victim, 29-year-old Jaime Torres, was pronounced dead by the emergency room physician.

According to SVPD they arrested Long after establishing probable cause.

SVPD says Long was the owner of the weapon used in the shooting and he was also an acquaintance of Torres.

Long was booked into the Cochise County Jail for manslaughter, aggravated assault and other charges.

Long is currently being held on a $250,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

