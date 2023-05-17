Sierra Vista looking to fill citizen commission

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) - Local residents are invited to serve on one of the City of Sierra Vista’s citizen commissions that assist the City Council in particular areas of interest.
Each commission has a unique focus area to include transportation, neighborhoods, tourism, disability issues, and more.
The commissions make recommendations to the City Council tied to each commission’s focus area. Commission members apply for two-year terms and their appointments are approved by the City Council.
To serve as a full voting member of a board or commission, a person must be a resident in the Sierra Vista postal boundaries or, for certain boards and commissions, within the City limits.
Many commissions also welcome associate members who can participate in meetings and activities without casting formal votes. There is no residency requirement for associate members.
