Sierra Vista Juneteenth holiday closures

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) - Most Sierra Vista City facilities will be closed on Monday, June 19, in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.
Monday’s trash pickup will shift to Tuesday, June 20, and Tuesday’s trash collection will occur on Wednesday, June 21. There will be no special pickups available on Wednesday.
The Cove, Sierra Vista’s indoor aquatic center, will be open for a regular day of activities on Monday, June 19. This includes Open Swim from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.
