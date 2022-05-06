Sierra Vista cuts bus routes amid staffing shortage

TUCSON (KVOA) - Sierra Vista will be modifying several bus routes due to a staffing shortage.
Starting Monday the city will suspend the brown, orange, and green lines while adding a temporary yellow line to serve vital stops along two of the three lines.
The yellow line schedule is listed below:
Yellow Line Schedule
Transit Center
:00
7th St / Quail Hollow
:05
7th St / Charles Dr.
:06
St. Andrew Church
:10
North Ave. / Taylor Dr.
:11
N. Garden / Whitton St.
:12
Carmichael Ave. / Busby Dr.
:16
Carmichael Ave. / Timothy Ln.
:17
Busby Dr. / 7th St.
:20
Transit Center
:30
Cochise College Downtown Campus
:31
Bank of America
:32
Sonic
:33
Food City
:35
Cloud 9
:38
Canyon Vista Medical Center (East)
:41
Pedro Castro Center
:44
Giulio Cesare Ave. / Charleston Rd.
:45
Campus Dr. / Colombo Ave.
:47
Campus Dr. / Hwy 90
:50
Walmart
:51
Transit Center
:55
For more information, call 520-417-4888, email VistaTransit@SierraVistaAZ.gov or visit sierravistaaz.gov.