Sierra Vista cuts bus routes amid staffing shortage

  • Updated
Sierra Vista
By Anthony Victor Reyes

TUCSON (KVOA) - Sierra Vista will be modifying several bus routes due to a staffing shortage.

Starting Monday the city will suspend the brown, orange, and green lines while adding a temporary yellow line to serve vital stops along two of the three lines.

The yellow line schedule is listed below:

Yellow Line Schedule

Transit Center

:00

7th St / Quail Hollow

:05

7th St / Charles Dr.

:06

St. Andrew Church

:10

North Ave. / Taylor Dr.

:11

N. Garden / Whitton St.

:12

Carmichael Ave. / Busby Dr.

:16

Carmichael Ave. / Timothy Ln.

:17

Busby Dr. / 7th St.

:20

Transit Center

:30

Cochise College Downtown Campus

:31

Bank of America

:32

Sonic

:33

Food City

:35

Cloud 9

:38

Canyon Vista Medical Center (East)

:41

Pedro Castro Center

:44

Giulio Cesare Ave. / Charleston Rd.

:45

Campus Dr. / Colombo Ave.

:47

Campus Dr. / Hwy 90

:50

Walmart

:51

Transit Center

:55

For more information, call 520-417-4888, email VistaTransit@SierraVistaAZ.gov or visit sierravistaaz.gov.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.