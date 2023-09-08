Sierra VIsta authorities investigation death of mother and daughter

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) - A woman and her child were found dead in Sierra Vista.
According to the Sierra Vista Police Department, 42-year-old Christina Boilard and her 7-year-old daughter Ariza Chavez-Boilard were found dead in their apartment on Wednesday, in what police are calling an apparent murder-suicide.
SVPD officers responded to a welfare check call in the 400 block of Lenzner Avenue on Wednesday just before 3 p.m.
A neighbor reported that they had not seen Christina and Ariza for two days and that Christina was not answering her phone.
Officers say they found Christina’s vehicle in the parking lot and there was no response at the door of her apartment.
Officers entered the apartment and found Christina with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
Officers found Ariza in her bed with a gunshot wound.
SVPD says it appears Christina shot her daughter and herself..
The investigation is ongoing and the autopsies will be conducted today.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact SVPD Cpl. Detective Justin Allyn by calling (520) 452-7500.
