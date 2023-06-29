 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING
THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
afternoon temperatures between 107 and 113.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Shots fired and crash in central Tucson leads to two arrests

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Tucson police witnessed a passenger vehicle firing a gun in the 600 block of W. Miracle Mile.

The Tucson Police Department says there are no reported injuries and officers were able to locate the vehicle in the area of Grant and Oracle.

The vehicle was involved in a crash with another vehicle, and the suspects fled.

After a short search, TPD says both suspects were located and detained.

TPD says there was one male and one female suspect.

According to the TPD the road may be restricted but not shut down.

The investigation is ongoing.

