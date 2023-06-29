Shots fired and crash in central Tucson leads to two arrests

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Tucson police witnessed a passenger vehicle firing a gun in the 600 block of W. Miracle Mile.
The Tucson Police Department says there are no reported injuries and officers were able to locate the vehicle in the area of Grant and Oracle.
The vehicle was involved in a crash with another vehicle, and the suspects fled.
After a short search, TPD says both suspects were located and detained.
TPD says there was one male and one female suspect.
According to the TPD the road may be restricted but not shut down.
The investigation is ongoing.
Stay with News 4 Tucson for any update.
