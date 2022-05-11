Shooting reported in neighborhood on southeast side

TUCSON (KVOA) - A shooting has prompted a police presence on the southeast side of Tucson Wednesday evening.
At around 10:28 p.m., officials with Tucson Police Department confirmed that officers have been dispatched to the 3900 block of Corte Rana Rica near Houghton and Escalante roads in reference to a shooting in the area.
While TPD could not release any details surrounding the potential victim or suspect in the case, officers are actively investigating the scene at this time.
