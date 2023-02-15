Shelter-in-place order lifted Thursday evening

TUCSON (KVOA) - I-10 from Kolb to Rita Road shelter-in-place order has been lifted. The existing evacuations are still in effect, said AZDPS.
According to the Department of Public Safety, Unified Command earlier expanded the shelter in place order to a three-mile perimeter around the incident.
That was reduced to one-mile Wednesday afternoon.
Unified Command says those who are currently evacuated should expect to remain displaced until mid-day.
Recovery was delayed due to weather conditions.
Crews have now removed the material and are using dirt to reduce further gassing.
Unified Command is also encouraging residents to once again turn off their heaters and air conditioners that bring in air from the outside.
Visit the Pima County website for more information about what to do if you think you have been exposed.
For updates about the spill and for more information about the shelter-in-place, visit AZDPS website here.
