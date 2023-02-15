 Skip to main content
...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the teens to mid 20s. A few
of the typically cold locations may even see lows in the single
digits.

* WHERE...Central/eastern Pima, Santa Cruz, southeast Pinal,
Cochise, Graham and Greenlee counties.

* WHEN...11 PM this evening through 9 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Shelter-in-place order lifted Thursday evening

Accident

TUCSON (KVOA) - I-10 from Kolb to Rita Road shelter-in-place order has been lifted. The existing evacuations are still in effect, said AZDPS.

According to the Department of Public Safety, Unified Command earlier expanded the shelter in place order to a three-mile perimeter around the incident.

That was reduced to one-mile Wednesday afternoon. 

Unified Command says those who are currently evacuated should expect to remain displaced until mid-day.

Recovery was delayed due to weather conditions.

Crews have now removed the material and are using dirt to reduce further gassing.

Unified Command is also encouraging residents to once again turn off their heaters and air conditioners that bring in air from the outside.

Visit the Pima County website for more information about what to do if you think you have been exposed.

For updates about the spill and for more information about the shelter-in-place, visit AZDPS website here.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.

