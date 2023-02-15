 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the teens to mid 20s. A few
of the typically cold locations may even see lows in the single
digits.

* WHERE...Central/eastern Pima, Santa Cruz, southeast Pinal,
Cochise, Graham and Greenlee counties.

* WHEN...11 PM this evening through 9 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Shelter-in-place order lifted, I-10 lanes reopened both ways

Accident

TUCSON (KVOA) - United Command has lifted the shelter-in-place order and the evacuation order.

I-10 has been reopened in both directions and detours have been lifted. 

Due to the accident on I-10 eastbound between Craycroft and Wilmot, the I-10 EB remains closed at Craycroft. Drivers are able to exit the freeway at Craycroft and get back on the I-10.

I-10 westbound and eastbound has reopened at Houghton Road.

The public can resume normal activities, said AZDPS.

Visit the Pima County website for more information about what to do if you think you have been exposed.

For more information, visit AZDPS website here.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.

