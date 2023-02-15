Shelter-in-place order lifted, I-10 lanes reopened both ways

TUCSON (KVOA) - United Command has lifted the shelter-in-place order and the evacuation order.
I-10 has been reopened in both directions and detours have been lifted.
Due to the accident on I-10 eastbound between Craycroft and Wilmot, the I-10 EB remains closed at Craycroft. Drivers are able to exit the freeway at Craycroft and get back on the I-10.
I-10 westbound and eastbound has reopened at Houghton Road.
The public can resume normal activities, said AZDPS.
Visit the Pima County website for more information about what to do if you think you have been exposed.
For more information, visit AZDPS website here.
Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.