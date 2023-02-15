Shelter-in-place order expanded after I-10 hazmat spill in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - I-10 from Kolb to Rita Road shelter-in-place order expanded to 3-mile radius.
According to the Department of Public Safety, Unified Command has expanded the shelter in place order to a three-mile perimeter around the incident.
Unified Command says those who are currently evacuated should expect to remain displaced until mid-day.
Recovery was delayed due to weather conditions.
Crews have now removed the material and are using dirt to reduce further gassing.
Unified Command is also encouraging residents to once again turn off their heaters and air conditioners that bring in air from the outside.
