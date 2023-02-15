 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 25 expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation.

* WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 11 PM Wednesday to 9
AM MST Thursday. For the Wind Advisory, until 11 PM MST this
evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Shelter-in-place order expanded after I-10 hazmat spill in Tucson

Accident

TUCSON (KVOA) - I-10 from Kolb to Rita Road shelter-in-place order expanded to 3-mile radius.

According to the Department of Public Safety, Unified Command has expanded the shelter in place order to a three-mile perimeter around the incident.

Unified Command says those who are currently evacuated should expect to remain displaced until mid-day.

Recovery was delayed due to weather conditions.

Crews have now removed the material and are using dirt to reduce further gassing.

Unified Command is also encouraging residents to once again turn off their heaters and air conditioners that bring in air from the outside.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.