Shelter-in-place order continues after hazardous spill dangers

TUCSON (KVOA) - I-10 from Kolb to Rita Road will remain closed after cleanup crews face a new issue.
According to the Department of Public Safety, Unified Command has reinstated the shelter in place order for a one-mile perimeter around the incident.
Crews were attempting to remove the commercial vehicle's load when gasses occurred.
Unified Command is also encouraging residents to once again turn off their heaters and air conditioners that bring in air from the outside.
