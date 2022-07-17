Sexual abuse victim speaks out after former teacher convicted on 21 counts

TUCSON (KVOA) - They say the "wheels of justice move slowly". For one Tucson woman, it took 20 years, but her abuser was finally held accountable.
"It is a roller coaster. One day I feel very strong, very empowered . The next day it really hits home of wow, what was done to me was so bad that this person has now been found guilty by a jury of 12 men and 12 women of all counts of what was done to me," said Stephanie Langlitz.
Langlitz was a 14-year old student at Ironwood Hills High School, in the Amphi School District, when her teacher, Mark Lindrud, sexually abused her. He taught at the school from August 2002 to May 2003. Lindrud was arrested last year in Aurora, Colorado, where he was teaching in the Aurora Public School District.
Last month Langlitz testified against him in his trial. "So I had to get up there and it was uncomfortable. It was very unpleasant. We did have to go through very explicit details," she said.
The former school teacher was convicted of 20 counts of sexual conduct with a minor and one count of sexual conduct with a minor.
'It's a lot to feel at once. It's a lot of mixed emotions but ultimately at the end of the day I'm getting through it knowing that I did the right thing. And that the truth is now out there and this person is going to be punished for praying on me as a 14 year old," Langlitz said.
Lindrud's sentencing is scheduled for July 29th.