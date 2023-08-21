Severe storms this afternoon!

Strong to severe storms are on tap today and tonight so stay storm alert! Biggest threats will be damaging wind, blowing dust and heavy rainfall.
We're waking up to a few showers this morning and the rain will be heavy from time to time. Lightning can't be ruled out so listen for thunder as you head out the door and grab your umbrella! Hilary is now a post-tropical cyclone and is heading north through Nevada. The position of Hilary and a broad area of high pressure to the east will bring a steady flow of moisture into SE AZ today. Strong to severe storms are on tap this afternoon, tonight and possibly overnight so stay storm alert!
Most of us will dry out early this morning with the exception of Central and Western Pima County where showers will continue through late morning. We could see a little sunshine before storms fire up during the early afternoon from Tucson to the south and west. Storms will head WNW through Western Cochise, Pima, Pinal and Santa Cruz County by the mid to late afternoon before heading westward into Central and Western Pima County tonight and overnight. The biggest impacts will be heavy rainfall, damaging wind, blowing dust, frequent lightning and hail. Storm alert is high today!
Storm coverage and intensity will vary day to day all week long so don't let your guard down! Stay storm alert every single day.
- Today: PM storms are likely (60%). High: 94°
- Tonight: Storms possible before midnight (60%). Low: 72°
- Tomorrow: Scattered PM storms (40%). High: 100°