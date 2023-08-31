Very active today through Saturday with strong to severe storms on tap! Stay storm alert...
An active Monsoon pattern is underway as high pressure heads eastward and an area of low pressure digs south along the California Coast. This setup will bring a surge of moisture into Southeastern Arizona starting today! Scattered to widespread thunderstorms are looking likely and some will be strong to severe. The biggest threats are damaging wind, blowing dust and flash flooding. A Blowing Dust Advisory is in effect from Tucson to the north and west from 3 PM to 7 PM tonight! Remember to pull aside, stay alive!
Tomorrow's activity will be dependent on what happens today. We'll have plenty of moisture to work with tomorrow but leftover cloud cover could limit heating. Any "overworked" areas could also stay on the dry side tomorrow. If we clear the debris clouds out fast enough, expect another round of strong to severe storms tomorrow afternoon and possibly again on Saturday.
We'll dry out early next week as the area of low pressure near the California Coast passes by to the north of us, shutting down the Monsoon for Labor Day and through at least midweek next week. The good news is that this system will bring "cooler" temperatures with highs only warming into the 80s and mid to upper 90s!
- Today: Scattered PM storms (40%). Highs: 100°
- Tonight: Storms likely before midnight (60% dropping to 30%). Low: 72°
- Tomorrow: Afternoon storms likely (70%). Highs: 90°