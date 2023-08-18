Severe storms on tap...

Strong to severe storms are on tap once again today and tonight so stay storm alert! Plus, tropical moisture is on the way for the weekend and flooding and flash flooding will be a big concern for parts of SE AZ...
It's looking like an active afternoon and evening with strong to severe storms firing up as early as 1 PM to the east of Tucson. Storms will head WNW through Eastern Pima and Santa Cruz County by the mid to late afternoon before heading westward into Central and Western Pima County tonight. The biggest impacts will be heavy rainfall, damaging wind, blowing dust, frequent lightning and hail. Storm alert is high today!
Meanwhile, Hurricane Hilary is a major category 4 hurricane and continues to track up the coast of Baja California! Hilary will weaken as it runs into colder water and could make landfall as a category 1 hurricane in Northern Baja California Sunday morning. As of now, Hilary's track will stay west of Arizona and that is where the heaviest rainfall and the biggest threat for flash flooding will be.
Locally, Santa Cruz and Central and Western Pima County will see the heaviest rain, which could lead to flooding and flash flooding. A Flood Watch has been issued for these areas and will go into effect Saturday morning through Sunday evening. Rainfall totals could amount to 0.5" to 1.5" with lower amounts from Tucson to the east. Stay storm alert this weekend and beware of flooded roadways! Always remember to TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN.
- Today: PM storms likely (20% -->60%). High: 101°
- Tonight: Storms possible before midnight (60% --> 30%). Low: 74°
- Tomorrow: PM showers and storms likely (20% --> 70%). High: 95°