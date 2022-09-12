Severe storms on tap!

After an active Sunday, storms will develop again during the early afternoon and some could be strong to severe. The biggest threats will be damaging wind, heavy rain, hail and blowing dust. Stay storm alert this afternoon and evening!
Remnant moisture from what was Hurricane Kay is heading eastward across the state today. If we see enough sunshine this morning, that should be enough fuel for storms to fire up once again during the early afternoon, especially from Tucson to the east! Storm motion will be to the northeast.
We have a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms for most of Southeastern Arizona and a slight risk for excessive rainfall mainly from Tucson to the south and east. A Flood Watch will go into effect from Tucson to the north, south and east from 11 AM this morning until 5 AM tomorrow morning. This means flooding and flash flooding will be possible during this time frame. Remember to turn around, don't drown!
Today will be the most active day but we'll have another opportunity for scattered showers and storms tomorrow afternoon before drying out the rest of the week. Temperatures will sit in the low to mid 90s today through Wednesday before heating up into the triple digits by the end of the work week and into the weekend.
- Today: Showers and storms likely (80%). High: 94°
- Tonight: Storms likely before 11 PM (50%->20%). Low: 69°
- Tomorrow: Scattered showers and storms after 11 AM (40%). High: 92°