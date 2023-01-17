Several unhoused people rescued from flooded rivers and washes

TUCSON (KVOA) - Winter weather has brought heavy rains to Tucson. According to the Tucson Fire Department, they have responded to six swift water incidents, many which involved people experiencing homelessness.
Tuesday morning, three unhoused people and two dogs were rescued from a wash near Prince Road and Interstate 10.
And on Monday, four people in camp near First Avenue and Wetmore Road were saved from rising waters in the Rillito River.
Sarah Lumbert lives nearby that camp. "About six months, six people have been staying there," she said.
Pastor Jon McLane, with the Veteran Rescue Mission, said it's a reoccurring problem, "But I imagine it's exasperated, especially lately, because we have more homeless camps, we have more homeless people living on the streets."
According to La Frontera Arizona, there are about 2,000 unhoused people living in Tucson. Dan Ranieri, President and CEO of La Frontera Arizona said it's a large and multi-faceted problem.
He said Tucson needs more permanent housing, but that takes time.
"We need more transitional housing, transitional shelter. That can be tiny homes. that can be encampments, but we need more of those for people to go," Ranieri said.
Groups like La Frontera and the Veteran Rescue Mission conduct outreach to this population, but numbers are a challenge.
"People that we have to provide that information to people on the streets, we just have a small amount of them it's nearly impossible, not only for them to let them know ok these are the safe areas to sleep when it rains, but even what resources are available to them," McLane said.
Last year the City of Tucson launched an encampment reporting tool, which helps pinpoint homeless camps for outreach.
"That then sends one of our outreach workers out to do an initial evaluation of the encampment. At that point if they are in the wash they let them know that's not a safe place to be," said Mari Vasquez, Multi-Agency Resource Coordinator with the City of Tucson.
Tier 3 camps pose a significant health and safety risk and are required to move. "But sometimes they do pop up a little bit down the road and the whole process starts over," Vasquez said.
News 4 Tucson spoke to one of the men rescued from the Rillito Monday. He said he had lived in that camp for seven months, during the monsoon, and didn't expect the waters to rise like they did.
He said they went to sleep and when they woke up, they were trapped. Waters were moving so fast, he said, he was almost carried away.
McLane says this is a community issue and urges folks to be good neighbors - to everyone. "Don't be afraid to speak with the unhoused population."
Click here to access the encampment reporting tool.
Click here for more information on the Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness.