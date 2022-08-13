Several thefts reported at popular hiking trails

TUCSON (KVOA) - Thieves are targeting popular trail heads around Pima County. The Pima County Sheriff's Department is reporting half a dozen break-ins in the past two-weeks.
"In all six of those vehicle break-ins the suspect forced entry into those vehicles by breaking a window," said Marissa Hernandez, Public Information Officer with the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
Three of those thefts happened at the Finger Rock trail, one at Pima Canyon and two at the Douglas Springs Trail. Hernandez said hikers had various items, like a purse and a wallet, stolen.
Authorities say trail head thefts are a crime of opportunity.
"They might be watching the person who's getting ready to go on the hike. He knows they'll be gone a significant amount of time," Hernandez said.
"So I never leave anything in the car," said Hilary Varnadore. Varnadore and her husband recently moved to Tucson from Maryland . "So I have my keys on me, my wallet and my phone."
Hikers told News 4 Tucson they never leave valuables in their vehicle.
"I think the most valuable thing in there would be like my sunshade," Max Hodek said. Hodek hiked Finger Rocks trail Saturday with several friends.
"I only bring the stuff that I need and I keep it all with me," said Tanner Ubanks.
Authorities say you should call 911 if you see anything suspicious.