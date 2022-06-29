Several states hold key primary elections

Several states held key primaries Tuesday, including Illinois, Colorado, and New York.
In New York, incumbent governor Kathy Hochul easily locked up her party's nomination.
She is expected to face either U.S. Representatives Lee Zeldin or Andrew Giuliani, whose race in the GOP primary is still too close to call.
In Illinois, another incumbent Democrat came away with a victory.
NBC news is projecting Governor JB Pritzker will face off against State Senator Darren Bailey in the fall.
Abortion is set to be a defining issue in that race.
With Bailey opposing abortion in almost all cases and Pritzker pushing to make illinois a safe haven for women seeking abortions.
In Colorado the controversial trump supporter Lauren Boebert is projected to win her house primary.
Her newly drawn district still leans significantly to the right with her November race unlikely to be competitive.
In the race for Colorado's Senate seat, Republican Joe O'Dea will face Democratic incumbent Michael Bennett.