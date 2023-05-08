Seventeen-year-old Hakima Abdulkadir wins Arizona Youth of the Year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Seventeen-year-old Boys & Girls Club of Tucson member Hakima Abdulkadir has won the statewide Youth of the Year competition after taking the title in Tucson. She will represent Arizona in the regional competition.
This marks the first time in over a decade that a Tucson member has gone on to win state. In 2002 BGCT member Ramon Moran was a finalist for the competition.
Youth of the Year is a national competition created by the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
Applicants submit information about their background, including their academic
performance as well as how they have triumphed over adverse circumstances in their lives.
They present before a panel of judges where they are also assessed on their public speaking skills.
“Youth of the Year is an opportunity for many of us to reflect on how far we have come, and to
honor those who have helped us get there.” Abdulkadir wrote in her application packet.
BGCT says Abdulkadir won because of her impressive tenacity, commitment and, 4.4 GPA.
“We were thrilled for Hakima when she won Tucson, and to see her leading the charge as Arizona’s representative in the regionals fills me with delight,” Said Denis Watter, CEO of BGCT.
