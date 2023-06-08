Seven Mile man sentenced for assault on a police officer

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Thirty-three-year-old Troy Pete Curtis of Seven Mile, Arizona, has been sentenced to 32 months in prison.
On Monday, U.S. District Judge Dominic Lanza sentenced Curtis for assaulting a police officer with a dangerous weapon. Curtis pleaded guilty.
According to the Department of Justice, on April 12, 2021, Curtis was near a White Mountain Apache Tribal police officer when the officer heard Curtis load a gun.
The officer confronted Curtis and Curtis walked away. The DOJ says Curtis walked away from the officer and fired the gun multiple times over his shoulder in the direction of the officer.
