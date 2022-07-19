Sesame Place under fire after mother shares video of character ignoring girls

LANGHORNE, Penn. (NBC News) — It's the video that has sparked a lot of anger.
A mother calling out Sesame Place after she says a character at the Philadelphia-area theme park intentionally ignored her daughter and niece because they are Black.
But since the video of their situation came out, now more videos are surfacing of similar situations at Sesame Place.
A Brooklyn family visiting sesame place in Langhorne in outrage over what happened in this now viral video.
"Of course, the character interacts with several other families that are of the Caucasian decent," Attorney B'ivory Lamarr said. "And when it comes to them, what we see is the character actually goes around the girls. The character changes direction to some degree so as to avoid my clients."
An attorney representing the family of the two 6-year-old cousins says the little girls were devastated by what happened Saturday afternoon.
The mom of one to the girls posting this video to social media.
"What happens next that's not caught on video that equally disturbing," Lamarr said. "What happens that same character then interacts with another Caucasian immediately after the video shuts off."
Sesame Place posting a statement Sunday in part saying the Rosita character has confirmed that the no' hand gesture seen several times in the video was not directed to any specific person, rather it was a response to multiple requests from someone in the crowed who asked Rosita "to hold their child for a photo which is not permitted."
Then on Monday, the park released another statement in part saying, "we are committed to making this right. We will conduct training for our employees so they better understand , recognize and deliver an inclusive, equitable and entertaining experience to our guests."
"We never bought the story that was told by sesame place and I don't think the world bought that explanation either," Lamarr said. "So it was not surprising to see substantial videos flourish to substantiate the allegations that are made in this case."
Since the video went viral, a number of other video surfaced of people complaining about similar experiences at Sesame Place, including this video, that apparently show a character softly slapping a 10-year-old African American girl in the face in 2019.
"This is something we do not take lightly," Lamarr said. "We are not happy. We believe the two statement that the company has put out directly contradicts itself as far as their posture."
The attorney said Sesame Place has reached out to them though, but they have not actually talked yet.
As for filing a lawsuit, the attorney said all options are on the table right now.