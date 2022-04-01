 Skip to main content
Serious injury sustained in pedestrian-involved crash in midtown

  Updated
Police Lights
Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0

TUCSON (KVOA) - A serious injury has been reported in a pedestrian-involved collision that occurred in midtown Friday evening.

According to Tucson Police Department, the incident took place near the intersection of Grant and Frontage roads.

TPD said both east and westbound lanes of travel have been shut down at this time.

