Serious injury sustained in pedestrian-involved crash in midtown

TUCSON (KVOA) - A serious injury has been reported in a pedestrian-involved collision that occurred in midtown Friday evening.
According to Tucson Police Department, the incident took place near the intersection of Grant and Frontage roads.
TPD said both east and westbound lanes of travel have been shut down at this time.
🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨— Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) April 2, 2022
Officers from @OperationsWest are asking drivers to avoid the area of W. Grant Rd. and Frontage Rd. as officers are investigating a serious injury collision involving a pedestrian. Both East and westbound are shutdown.
Please find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/zwzQHs2noA