Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 7 PM
MST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures between
104 and 114 possible. Hottest readings will be in portions of
the lower deserts west of Tucson.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro
Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley, Altar Valley, and Upper Gila River
Valley.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Sunday evening. Saturday
and Sunday look to be the hottest days.

* IMPACTS...High Heat Risk will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, including heat cramps,
heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Serious injury sustained in pedestrian-involved crash in midtown

  • 0
Serious injury sustained in pedestrian-involved crash in midtown
Tucson Police Department

TUCSON (KVOA) — A serious injury was sustained in a pedestrian-involved crash that occurred in midtown Tuesday evening.

According to Tucson Police Department, the incident occurred near the intersection of 26th Street and Craycroft Road.

Motorists should expect delays when traveling in the area.

Details are limited at this time.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

