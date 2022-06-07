Serious injury sustained in pedestrian-involved crash in midtown

TUCSON (KVOA) — A serious injury was sustained in a pedestrian-involved crash that occurred in midtown Tuesday evening.
According to Tucson Police Department, the incident occurred near the intersection of 26th Street and Craycroft Road.
Motorists should expect delays when traveling in the area.
Details are limited at this time.
🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨— Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) June 8, 2022
Officers from @OpsMidtown are asking drivers to avoid the area of E. 26th St. & S. Craycroft Rd. as officers are investigating a serious injury pedestrian collision.
