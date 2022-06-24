Serious injury sustained in crash on south side

TUCSON (KVOA) — A serious injury has been reported in a crash that occurred on Tucson's south side Friday afternoon.
According to a tweet shared by Tucson Police Department at around 3:30 p.m., the serious injury-collision occurred at the intersection of South Campbell Avenue and East Valencia Road.
TPD said southbound Campbell Avenue has been shut down at East Bilby Road. In addition, westbound travel on Valencia Road has closed at this time.
Details surrounding the crash are limited at this time.
🚨UPDATE🚨— Ofc. Roman Acosta (@Ofc_AcostaTPD) June 24, 2022
Westbound travel on E. Valencia Rd. is now shut down. Westbound traffic is being diverted northbound on S. Sears Blvd.
