Serious injury sustained in crash on south side

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Western Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 800 PM MST.

* At 449 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Covered Wells and Mountain Village.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 630 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 430 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Sells, San Isidro, Ali Chukson, Covered Wells, Gu Oidak,
Fresnal, No:ligk, Cababi, Comobabi, South Comobabi, Santa
Rosa Ranch, San Luis - Sells District, Mountain Village,
Artesia, Rincon and Ali Molina.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
West Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 615 PM MST.

* At 414 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways and streets.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Gu Vo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Pia Oik and Kuakatch.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Serious injury sustained in crash on south side

  • 0
Serious injury sustained in crash on south side
Tucson Police Department

TUCSON (KVOA) — A serious injury has been reported in a crash that occurred on Tucson's south side Friday afternoon.

According to a tweet shared by Tucson Police Department at around 3:30 p.m., the serious injury-collision occurred at the intersection of South Campbell Avenue and East Valencia Road.

TPD said southbound Campbell Avenue has been shut down at East Bilby Road. In addition, westbound travel on Valencia Road has closed at this time.

Details surrounding the crash are limited at this time.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

Tags

Recommended for you