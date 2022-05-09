Serious injury sustained after vehicle crashes in pole on west side

TUCSON (KVOA) - Traffic restrictions have been reported on the west side of Tucson after a vehicle crashed into a pole in that area Monday afternoon.
According to Tucson Police Department, the intersection of Starr Pass Boulevard and Greasewood Road will be shut down for several hours in connection to the collision.
While one adult man sustained serious injuries in the crash, police said his injuries were non-life-threatening.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time.
🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨— Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) May 9, 2022
Officers are investigating a serious-injury single vehicle collision. The intersection of W. Starr Pass Blvd. & S. Greasewood Rd. will be shut down temporarily, please avoid the area and use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/Ubnc8fBGEz