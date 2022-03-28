 Skip to main content
Serious injuries sustained in motorcycle-involved crash in midtown

  • Updated
police lights

TUCSON (KVOA) - Serious injuries were reported in connection to a motorcycle-involved crash that occurred in midtown Monday afternoon.

According to Tucson Police Department, officers with the department are working on clearing the collision on Fort Lowell and Stone roads.

While the injuries sustained in the incident were said to be serious, TPD said the injuries were listed as non-life-threatening.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest details.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

