Serious injuries reported in pedestrian-involved crash on south side

TUCSON (KVOA) — A serious injury was sustained in a pedestrian-involved collision that occurred on the south side Wednesday evening.
According to a tweet shared by Tucson Police Department at around 6 p.m. Wednesday, a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian took place in the area of East Silverlake Road and South Kino Parkway.
TPD said at least one serious injury was sustained in the collision.
The department said motorists should expect delays when traveling in the area.
Details surrounding the crash are limited at this time.
