Serious injuries reported in bicycle-involved crash on south side

TUCSON (KVOA) - A serious injury has been reported in connection to a bicycle-involved crash that occurred on Tucson's south side Wednesday afternoon.

According to Tucson Police Department, westbound Ajo Way between Park and Sixth avenues has been shut down in connection to the collision.

TPD said the incident was between semi and two bicycles. Two adults - one male and one female - were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Details surrounding the incident are limited at this time.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest details.

EDITOR'S NOTE: News 4 Tucson previously reported that the incident was involved a pedestrian. Instead, the crash involved two bicyclists. 

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

