Seniors may not walk, could face charges after prank at Smoky Mountain High in NC

SYLVA, North Carolina (WLOS) -- A senior prank at Smoky Mountain High School has led to a criminal investigation.

According to an investigator with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, about 20 high school seniors are under investigation after entering the school during a senior prank.

Several parents reached out to News 13 after some seniors were informed they might have jeopardized their chance to walk across the graduation stage to accept their diplomas.

“I guess we just wanted to go above and beyond and do something they were going to remember,” one Smoky Mountain senior said.

News 13 has not been able to learn exactly what happened during the prank but was told zip ties were used, windows were written on and students entered the building.

“It is a senior prank, and you’re supposed to have fun as a high school student. And now they’re, basically, facing charges,” the senior said.

On Friday, News 13 spoke with a senior who wished to remain anonymous. She confirmed the Class of 2023 had several pranks approved by school administrators.

“We could do balloons, writing on a window [and] tinfoil stuff,” the senior said. “We did everything that was approved, but there was a lot of miscommunications about what we could and couldn’t do.”

She confirmed some students decided to enter the building.

Jackson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Dana Ayers did not release much to News 13 about what occurred but wrote in a statement:

The actual prank was fine, but what occurred afterwards was not.” “They [students] messed up and did something wrong, but a lot of them didn’t know you could get charged for that,” the senior said. “They are very young.”

Ayers sent News 13 the district's conduct policy. Under Policy Code: 4300 Student Behavior Policies, Section D: Consequences for Violations, students can be excluded from graduation ceremonies.

On Friday, News 13 stopped by Ayers' office for clarification on if the students involved would be allowed to walk across the graduation stage, and she declined to comment.

“I think we should be a little more lenient,” the senior said.

A member of the Jackson County Sheriff’s office told News 13 the district has requested charges be filed against the students.

Parents told News 13 that Ayers is expected to decide Tuesday if the seniors involved will walk across the stage.