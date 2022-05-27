Senior Companion Program gives local seniors a friend

TUCSON, Arizona -- A group of volunteers are giving southern Arizona seniors the friend they need.
The Pima Council on Aging runs the Senior Companion Program. Volunteers spend time with seniors and do activities to keep them company.
Organizers say it helps tremendously with senior mental health and their well being.
The program is always looking for volunteers.
Volunteers have to be over 55 years old, and able to volunteer for at least 15 hours a week.
You can find the application process and the requirements here: Senior Companion Program – Pima Council on Aging (pcoa.org)