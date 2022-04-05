Senate reaches bipartisan agreement on COVID-19 response funding

Senate leaders have struck an agreement on bipartisan legislation for COVID-19 response funding.
The plan announced by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will provide ten billion dollars in COVID-19 response funding.
The plan is missing one key aspect the White House wanted - funding for overseas efforts to fight the virus.
Half of the money will go toward therapeutics, and the rest will go for vaccines and testing capacity.
Republican Mitt Romney said he could support the bill because it doesn't cost the American taxpayer additional funds.
The money is coming from repurposing un-spent funds from the two trillion dollar Cares Act of 2020.
And the 1.9 trillion dollar American Rescue Plan of 2021.