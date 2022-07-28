Senate passes computer chip bill

The Senate passed a massive package aimed at boosting domestic production of computer chips on Wednesday.
The package - Chips-Plus - includes more than 50 billion-dollars in subsidies for domestic semiconductor manufacturing and research.
And billions more in authorizations for science and research programs - as well as regional technology hubs around the country.
Supporters argue that making microchips at home will help the United States stay competitive with China.
It will also be critical to U.S. National Security - especially when it comes to chips used for weapons and military equipment.
The congressional budget office said Chips-Plus would cost nearly 80 billion-dollars over the next decade.
The bill now heads to the house and is expected to pass later this week.
The bill's passage marked the second time this summer that Senate Democrats and Republicans have come together to pass major bipartisan legislation, as national attention turns to the midterm elections.