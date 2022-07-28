 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Most of Southeast Arizona, including the following areas,
Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, Chiricahua
Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains,
Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and Pinaleno
Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County,
Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River Valley,
Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar
Valley and White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this week. High levels of
atmospheric moisture will allow some thunderstorms to produce
excessive rainfall that will lead to flooding. There is a
higher threat over areas that have had heavy rains in recent
days.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Senate passes computer chip bill

Senate Computer Chips

The Senate passed a massive package aimed at boosting domestic production of computer chips on Wednesday.

The package - Chips-Plus - includes more than 50 billion-dollars in subsidies for domestic semiconductor manufacturing and research.

And billions more in authorizations for science and research programs - as well as regional technology hubs around the country.

Supporters argue that making microchips at home will help the United States stay competitive with China.

It will also be critical to U.S. National Security - especially when it comes to chips used for weapons and military equipment.

The congressional budget office said Chips-Plus would cost nearly 80 billion-dollars over the next decade.

The bill now heads to the house and is expected to pass later this week.

The bill's passage marked the second time this summer that Senate Democrats and Republicans have come together to pass major bipartisan legislation, as national attention turns to the midterm elections.