 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Senate passes bill concerning sex dolls

  • Updated
  • 0
Katie Hobbs

FILE PHOTO — Katie Hobbs, Governor-elect of Arizona, Photo Date: 3/22/2022

 Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0

The following article contains sensitive subject matter.

PHOENIX (KVOA) - A new bill is headed to Governor Katie Hobbs' desk.

On Monday the House of representatives voted to pass a bill that would make possessing, trafficking or importing a sex doll that looks like an infant or child a class four felony in Arizona.

The vote comes a week after the bill passed the Senate.

The dolls in question have been found in increasing numbers across the United States, including three in Pinal County.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you