Senate passes bill concerning sex dolls

The following article contains sensitive subject matter.

PHOENIX (KVOA) - A new bill is headed to Governor Katie Hobbs' desk.

On Monday the House of representatives voted to pass a bill that would make possessing, trafficking or importing a sex doll that looks like an infant or child a class four felony in Arizona.

The vote comes a week after the bill passed the Senate.

The dolls in question have been found in increasing numbers across the United States, including three in Pinal County.