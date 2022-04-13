Sen. Kelly visits Douglas to talks about Title 42 extension proposal

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KVOA) - Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly is visited the southern border Wednesday and spoke with U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents regarding the public health order, known as Title 42.

Title 42 grants the government the ability to use emergency action to stop the introduction of diseases and in this case was used for border crossings.

Kelly is in favor of extending Title 42 saying in part, "Title 42 was put in place because of the public health emergency. It should not be around forever, but right now this administration does not have a plan. I warned them about this months ago. I have talked to CBP about it and the department of Homeland security and they do not have a plan."

Kelly is among a group of bipartisan senators who have introduced a bill to extend Title 42 for at least 60 days.

After two years of being in place, the Biden administration plans to lift Title 42 on May 23.