Sen. Graham ordered to testify before grand jury on election probe

Senator Lindsey Graham has been ordered to testify before a special grand jury in Georgia in the Trump election probe.
On Monday, Fulton County Superior Judge Robert McBurney declared Graham a "necessary witness" to the investigation and ordered him to testify in Fulton County next month.
Members of Trump's former legal team, including personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, were also subpoenaed by the grand jury.
Graham's attorneys said last week that he would not comply with the subpoena issued by the grand jury.
The investigation was launched after Trump was recorded in a phone call in January of 2021 pressuring Georgia's Secretary of State to overturn the state's election resulted based on unfounded claims over voter fraud.