Sen. Fetterman opens up about 'downward spiral' before receiving treatment for depression

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST MONDAY FOR
STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND LOW FUEL MOISTURES FOR
OLDER FUELS...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MST Monday. This
replaces the Fire Weather Watch.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 151, 152 and southeast
portions of zone 150. This includes elevations below 5500 feet
from eastern Pinal and Pima counties eastward to the New Mexico
line.

* TIMING...11 am to 8 pm MST Monday.

* WINDS...Southwest 20-foot winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50
mph. Isolated higher gusts possible.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 11 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM MST
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
Higher gusts in the mountains.

* WHERE...For all of Southeast Arizona.

* WHEN...From 2 PM to 11 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility for motorists.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Sen. Fetterman opens up about 'downward spiral' before receiving treatment for depression

  • Updated
  • 0
U.S. Senator John Fetterman (D-PA), leaves a classified briefing for U.S. Senators about the latest unknown objects shot down by the U.S. military, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 14, 2023.

 Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman opened up about his struggle with depression during a candid interview with CBS News that was taped during his stay at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

"I had stopped leaving my bed. I had stopped eating. I was dropping weight. I had stopped engaging ... most things that I love in my life," Fetterman told CBS' Jane Pauley.

The Pennsylvania Democrat said he had never attempted to harm himself but that he was "indifferent" about his life. "If the doctor said, 'Gee, you have 18 months to live,' I'd be like, 'Yeah. OK, well, that's how things go,'" he said.

Fetterman, whose win helped cement Democrats' 51-49 Senate majority last fall, was discharged last week from Walter Reed, where he had been treated for his depression.

He had suffered a stroke last year during the days ahead of the primary. When he returned to the campaign trail, Fetterman often struggled to communicate with lingering auditory processing issues, relying on assistance through devices with closed captioning to converse and answer questions.

The same auditory processing issues impacted him in his early days in the Senate. And when he struggled with substantial weight loss and a loss of appetite, he was diagnosed with clinical depression, and later was admitted to Walter Reed for treatment.

"I was at a Democratic retreat, and many of my colleagues were coming up to me and asking, 'Why aren't you eating?'" Fetterman recalled during the interview.

But following his discharge from Walter Reed, Fetterman said in a statement, "I want everyone to know that depression is treatable, and treatment works."

"This isn't about politics — right now there are people who are suffering with depression in red counties and blue counties. If you need help, please get help," he said.

Fetterman is expected to return to the Senate the week of April 17, but he told CBS that his immediate plans include taking his son "to the restaurant that we were supposed to go (to) during his birthday but couldn't because I had checked myself in for depression."

"And being the kind of dad, the kind of husband, the kind of senator that Pennsylvania truly deserves."

Editor's note: If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health matters, please call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, or visit the hotline's website.

