Semi-truck crash causes diesel spill on southeast side

TUCSON (KVOA) — A roadway on the southeast side of Tucson was shut down Wednesday afternoon after a semi-truck-involved crash caused a fuel leak in the area.
According Tucson Fire Department, Tucson Fire Hazardous Waste Disposal Unit responded to a call after a semi-truck hit a stone wall, tearing open its fuel tank.
Officials said this caused the fuel to spill out onto South Memorial Place near Wilmot and Valencia roads.
Earlier Wednesday, TFD shut the road down in both directions.
The spill is now contained and the road is now clear and active.