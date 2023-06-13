See the Wildcats promotional schedule for the 2023 football season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - There are six chances to see the Wildcats at Arizona Stadium in 2023.
Arizona Athletics and Arizona Football announced the promotional schedule for the upcoming 2023 football season and Arizona will play six home games at Arizona Stadium in 2023.
The 2023 promotional schedule includes a pregame concert for the home opener on Sept. 2. Arizona will also receive visits from Pac-12 teams UCLA, Oregon State, Utah and Washington.
The current schedule can be found below:
September 2 vs NAU (7 p.m. MST)
- Home Opener
September 16 vs UTEP (8 p.m. MST)
- Hispanic Heritage Day
- Davis Monthan Day
- Heritage Sports Hall of Fame
September 30 vs Washington (Time: TBA)
- Family Weekend
- Community Day
October 28 vs Oregon State (Time: TBA)
- Cats vs Cancer
- Youth Football Day
November 4 vs UCLA (Time: TBA)
- Homecoming
November 18 vs Utah (Time: TBA)
- Military Appreciation Day
- Senior Day