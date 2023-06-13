 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

See the Wildcats promotional schedule for the 2023 football season

  • Updated
  • 0
UArizona football

Utah eliminated Arizona from bowl contention with a 35-7 victory on the Wildcats 2019 Senior Night (Photo courtesy: John Batbie).

 By Anthony Victor Reyes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - There are six chances to see the Wildcats at Arizona Stadium in 2023.

Arizona Athletics and Arizona Football announced the promotional schedule for the upcoming 2023 football season and Arizona will play six home games at Arizona Stadium in 2023.

The 2023 promotional schedule includes a pregame concert for the home opener on Sept. 2. Arizona will also receive visits from Pac-12 teams UCLA, Oregon State, Utah and Washington.

The current schedule can be found below:

September 2 vs NAU (7 p.m. MST)

  • Home Opener

September 16 vs UTEP (8 p.m. MST)

  • Hispanic Heritage Day
  • Davis Monthan Day
  • Heritage Sports Hall of Fame

September 30 vs Washington (Time: TBA)

  • Family Weekend
  • Community Day

October 28 vs Oregon State (Time: TBA)

  • Cats vs Cancer
  • Youth Football Day

November 4 vs UCLA (Time: TBA)

  • Homecoming

November 18 vs Utah (Time: TBA)

  • Military Appreciation Day
  • Senior Day

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you